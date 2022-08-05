Here's What A Gold Minish Cap Game Boy Advance SP Is Worth Today

There is a legend surrounding the special edition gold Minish Cap Game Boy Advance SP system you may not know. And it's an essential one to be aware of unless, of course, you want to spend five figures on something that may not be quite as legendary as you think.

The story begins a long time ago (back in 2004), across the pond in the land known as Great Britain. Nintendo released 25,000 "Zelda Limited Edition Pak" bundles that included its new game "The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap" along with a full Game Boy Advance SP. But this was not just your average ordinary Game Boy Advance SP. This limited edition Game Boy was wrapped in gold and stamped with the familiar Tri-Force logo on the top of the case and a Hyrule Crest inside, on the bottom right corner.

The LCD screen was capable of banging out 32,000 colors at a 240 by 160-pixel screen resolution, but since it was based on the old AGS-001 model, it was a front-lit screen instead of the superior backlit screen found on the AGS-101 models. Otherwise, it featured all the same inputs, features, and controls as other Advance SPs.

But it also housed another secret. No, not that the Minish are also called Picori by the Hylians. This secret is much more significant.