The Nintendo Wii Supreme Is The Most Expensive Game Console Ever Created

The title for the most expensive game console ever made belongs to the limited-edition Nintendo Wii Supreme, but is it truly worth its weight in gold? When the Nintendo Wii officially debuted in 2006, it came with a $249 price tag. It easily became among the company's most successful home consoles, selling about 100 million units in the process. Unbeknownst to Nintendo, however, were the various unofficial luxury variants of its popular console.

One of these variants was a gold-plated Wii that defunct game developer THQ made specifically for Queen Elizabeth as a publicity stunt of sorts in May of 2009 (via CNN). This shiny custom-made Wii didn't end up in the hands of Her Royal Highness and was instead auctioned off by its new owner years later. The royal edition Wii originally had an asking price of $300,000, but here's the kicker, it still wasn't the most expensive game console even at that price. Enter the Wii Supreme, yet another glitzy custom job that came out in the same year, albeit bearing a much heftier cost than any other Wii made before.