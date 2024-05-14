Your Old Nintendo Game Boy Could Be Worth More Than You Realize

In 1989, Nintendo introduced the Game Boy, an 8-bit handheld game console with removable Game Pak cartridges, a dot-matrix green screen, and the same button layout found on the Nintendo Entertainment System, making its games easy to pick up and play. The Game Boy's success was instantaneous, and while other companies created more advanced systems, none could compete with its impressive library of games.

This made the Game Boy the handheld system to beat, and while Sega, Atari, and other companies certainly tried, none could defeat Nintendo's first portable console. The Game Boy thrived, and by the time Nintendo stopped manufacturing them in 2003, the company produced over 100 million original Game Boys and its successor, the Game Boy Color. The system sold worldwide, and Nintendo made millions of them, so unlike some obscure Nintendo accessories, they're not incredibly valuable.

You can cruise sites like eBay and purchase Game Boy systems that are in reasonably good working condition for around $50. Of course, that's the standard, run-of-the-mill model. There are several rare Game Boys out there, and some of them are worth considerably more. It may be time to head into your attic or basement and dust off your old Game Boy because there's a chance you're sitting on a small, handheld gold mine.