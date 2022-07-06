Here's What A Limited Edition Game Boy Advance SP Pokémon Center Is Worth Today

The first Pokemon Center GBA SP releases were the Kyogre and Groudon editions in 2003. These were released at the New York Pokemon Center in conjunction with the release of the Ruby and Sapphire games (via Serebii).

Next came the Torchic edition, an orange GBA SP released only at the New York Pokemon Center. On its own, it goes for about $200, but in-box is around $438 according to PriceCharting. The following releases were the Charizard and Venusaur editions at Japanese Pokemon Centers, correlating with the release of Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen.

Then there was the Rayquaza GBA SP, released in Japanese Pokemon Centers at the time of the Pokemon Emerald game release in 2004. These go for around $363 on its own, or $800 in-box. Finally, there is the Pikachu GBA SP, sold as a limited edition item at U.S. Toys "R" Us. These tend to go for $143, or around $620 in-box (via PriceCharting).

For completionist collectors, there are GBA SP Super Paks created for the Kyogre and Groudon editons, each coming with the Pokemon Center GBA SP, a carrying case, and the respective Pokemon game for each legendary.

For each of these, keep in mind that condition of the handheld and any items it comes with, such as the box, manual, etc., will impact the price of the item. Items in good condition, complete-in-box and sealed can go for much more than what's listed here.