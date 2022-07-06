Here's What A Limited Edition Game Boy Advance SP Pokémon Center Is Worth Today
Back when the Gameboy Advance was all the rage, so too was one of its flagship franchises, Pokemon, which experienced immense success. It's easy to see why, eventually, Nintendo decided to put the two together and create Pokemon-edition GBA handhelds. Most of these were released only at the Pokemon Centers in Japan in 2003, however quite a few were also released at the New York Pokemon Center location, and the Pikachu version was released at Toys "R" Us stores.
In all, there were six GBA SP Pokemon Center editions released, most of them corresponding to a Pokemon video game release. Each of these vary now in rarity and thus price, and certain editions can be harder to come across. As expected, they've gone up in price since their releases and can only be found from third-party sources, since they were limited run to begin with.
How much do the GBA SP Pokemon Center editions cost today?
The first Pokemon Center GBA SP releases were the Kyogre and Groudon editions in 2003. These were released at the New York Pokemon Center in conjunction with the release of the Ruby and Sapphire games (via Serebii).
Next came the Torchic edition, an orange GBA SP released only at the New York Pokemon Center. On its own, it goes for about $200, but in-box is around $438 according to PriceCharting. The following releases were the Charizard and Venusaur editions at Japanese Pokemon Centers, correlating with the release of Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen.
Then there was the Rayquaza GBA SP, released in Japanese Pokemon Centers at the time of the Pokemon Emerald game release in 2004. These go for around $363 on its own, or $800 in-box. Finally, there is the Pikachu GBA SP, sold as a limited edition item at U.S. Toys "R" Us. These tend to go for $143, or around $620 in-box (via PriceCharting).
For completionist collectors, there are GBA SP Super Paks created for the Kyogre and Groudon editons, each coming with the Pokemon Center GBA SP, a carrying case, and the respective Pokemon game for each legendary.
For each of these, keep in mind that condition of the handheld and any items it comes with, such as the box, manual, etc., will impact the price of the item. Items in good condition, complete-in-box and sealed can go for much more than what's listed here.