Here's What The Ultra-Rare Atari Cosmos Is Worth Today

Being an unreleased console, you might imagine the Atari Cosmos is hard to come by. Today, only six of them are known to exist (via Handheld Museum), while only three are actually in fully working condition. The other three are simply non-functional prototypes. One of these partially working Atari Cosmos was actually put up on eBay, after being found in a storage unit around San Francisco in 2010, and it was sold for $7500. Unfortunately, this is likely the only sale of a working Atari Cosmos console that will happen in a while as they are very rare to find. Another working Cosmos console belongs to Curt Vendel at the Atari Historical Society, and the third is owned by a former Atari employee.

However, you may be able to come across an important piece of the Cosmos' legacy. In 2007, an ex-Atari employee, Dan Kramer, sold 18 of the hologram screens used on the console at $30 a piece, as reported by Wired. Although these are slightly less rare, they are a better bet to find than the Cosmos console itself.

Besides the $7500 sale for a half-working unit, it's hard to tell what the true value of an Atari Cosmos these days would be. If one of these ever does go up for sale again, especially a fully functional one, it's safe to say it won't be cheap.