10 Real Video Game Consoles Axed Before Public Release

The video game industry has come a long way in just 50 years. From crude pixelated animations to photorealistic imagery, the likes of Nintendo and Sony have altered the way many people choose to spend their free time, introducing an array of best-selling gaming consoles for enthusiasts to drool over.

Advertisement

These days, it's all about the likes of the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5, but people still hold fond memories for the consoles that got them into gaming in the first place, whether that's going all the way back to the Atari 2600 or something more recent like the GameBoy Color. There are even some intriguing discontinued video game consoles you may have forgotten about but are still worth looking into, simply for what they tried to achieve but perhaps fell short on accomplishing. While those devices actually hit the marketplace, there's also a fairly interesting history of companies trying to put their own mark on the industry, only to fail right before the finish line.

These are the consoles that got pretty far along in the development process but never became available to sell, whether due to financial woes or the technology at the time falling short of making it a reality. These consoles may forever remain out of reach, but gamers can fantasize with this list about what might have been.

Advertisement

[Featured Image by Mats Lindh via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-BY-2.0]