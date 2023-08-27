The 10 Best Selling Game Consoles Of All Time, Ranked

Console gaming is a big industry that accounts for billions of dollars in revenue every year. Even though mobile and PC gaming have really taken off in recent years, consoles are still an incredibly popular way to play games, especially since they are relatively inexpensive compared to something like a high-end phone or PC. Modern game consoles can display 4K graphics and run games at 120 FPS gaming with HDR, which are performance metrics that PCs struggle with unless you spend north of $1,000.

However, the console wars are fairly tame these days. The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S have combined for just over 60 million sales as of June 2023. Even combined, that wouldn't crack the top 10 most popular consoles of all time. The Nintendo Switch is doing well, but we'll talk more about that in the list below, as that little handheld has put up some serious numbers. The days of a console selling 100 million units aren't behind us, it just happens less often than it used to.

Below is a list of the best-selling game consoles of all time, many of which are handheld consoles. People like to game on the go and always have, which adds a little context to modern-day trends, like mobile gaming's meteoric rise. So sit back, grab a coffee, and enjoy as we travel through a few decades of gaming history.