10 Forgotten Xbox 360 Features That Are Pure Nostalgia

Microsoft's follow-up to the Xbox, the Xbox 360, left an incredible first impression on gamers and gave Microsoft some serious staying power in the home console space. That first impression started with the console's physical appearance. Arctic colors paired with a silver disc drive and the green glowing power button became an unsuspected staple of the console. The console's detachable hard drive only added to the console's lore, and the smooth integration of Xbox Live made the 360 more than just a premium experience in front of the television.

The landmark games of the system need no introduction. Just as much as the console became a haven for blockbuster titles like "Halo 3" and the "Gears of War" series, it also became a home for a slew of hidden gems and Xbox Arcade exclusives. The console also helped revolutionize the way people consume media, playing host to apps such as Netflix and Hulu, making it a one-stop-shop for all things entertainment.

So what about the 360's forgotten features? The true nostalgia of the console lies in its distinct set of capabilities and experimentations, many of which have fallen to the wayside in favor of bigger ideas on Microsoft's follow-ups, the Xbox One and Xbox One X. Here are 10 forgotten Xbox 360 features that are pure nostalgia for gamers.