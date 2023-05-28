You Can Still Order Domino's From The Nintendo Wii (With A Little Work)

One of the great pleasures for social gamers is hosting a gaming night. The couch co-op fun is best accompanied by some easy, filling, tasty food. Takeout such as pizza, of course, is right at the top of the list — and something you can order directly from your console.

Nintendo's iconic Wii, by virtue of its accessible nature, was able to get players of all ages to gather around the screen in its prime. This was also during an era when online gaming was in its infancy, and gathering together for local multiplayer was still a common occurrence. This only left the aforementioned food to be taken care of, and the Wii was there to help on that score, too. A Japan-exclusive app was dedicated to ordering food directly through the Wii itself.

Yes, the Wii had an app (or a "Channel," as the system called them) that allowed hungry fans to order Domino's pizza. It was a curious glimpse into just what this motion-sensing gaming console was capable of, and with a little modding ingenuity, it can still be used. Here's a closer look at the process.