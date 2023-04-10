Apple CarPlay Gets A Cheesy Upgrade With Domino's Ordering

You can never have too many methods for ordering a pizza. If mind-reading smartphone apps weren't enough, Domino's wants to bake the pie-yielding experience into your car with Apple CarPlay. The feature is available immediately for Apple iPhone and CarPlay users in the United States.

With this move, Domino's makes it safer to settle dinner plans on the way home from a long work day or to satiate adolescent appetites to keep their hungry voices out of your ears while you concentrate on the road. It's not the groundbreaking vehicular enhancement that'll change the world, but almost anyone can appreciate more diverse paths to pizza.

"Domino's has been known as the industry leader when it comes to pizza and technology, and we're constantly striving to continue providing the best experience to customers. That's why we launched Domino's app on CarPlay," said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president – chief digital officer.

Indeed, Domino's is no stranger to bringing unique ordering innovations like the Pizza Tracker, which allows you to follow your order's entire journey from dough to door. Domino's also created an app in partnership with Netflix's "Stranger Things" allowing you to order pizza with your "mind." (Really, it just predicts the pizza you want based on the profile you've set up and offers a spooky illusion that it's hacked your brain, but we'll go with it.) It also uses AI to check the quality of its pizzas and plans to use autonomous EVs to deliver them.