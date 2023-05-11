Can You Run macOS On Your Old Nintendo Wii? Well, Sort Of

Though the Nintendo Wii was no great shakes in terms of raw tech specs, the innovative Wiimote controller and nunchuck had non-gamers and dedicated fans alike up and swinging their racquets in Wii Sports tennis (and a lot more besides). The limited hardware was also capable of much more than most users thought, thanks to the Homebrew Channel. Via homebrew, the Wii became something of a haven for modders.

The Wii was partially powered by a Broadway microprocessor by IBM, a chip much akin to the one used by certain Macs. In fact, iBooks of around the Wii era were just one brand of Mac machine that used a similar PowerPC chip. This, essentially, is the impractical back door through which the macOS can enter the equation. There are far, far simpler ways to customize a Mac experience, but the simple knowledge of this fact led some to try to bridge the gap between Apple and Nintendo. Though macOS is capable of running on the Wii, the verdict of whether it's actually workable is distinctly mixed.

Macs and the Nintendo Wii also share something important. The gaming system can run Mac-on-Linux. Through this, then, it's possible to create an unwieldy, very strange, highly outdated, limited, yet intriguing Mac-of-sorts out of the console. In May 2023, YouTube's Michael MJD eventually succeeded in running Mac OS 9.2.2 "actually installed ... instead of just booting off of a disk" on the Nintendo console. It certainly took some wrangling, though.