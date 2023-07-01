5 Hidden Features On The Xbox 360 You Should Know About By Now

While it didn't quite win the seventh-generation console war overall, the Xbox 360 was unquestionably the biggest game console here in the United States. This was due to the number of excellent games it had, of course, but it was also thanks to the user-friendly design of the console and its software. Since Microsoft already had plenty of experience in the usability department, setting up and using an Xbox 360 and an Xbox Live account was pretty easy.

Much like other Microsoft-backed devices, though, the Xbox 360 had some hidden depths you may not have caught if you didn't know where to look for them, much like the various hidden apps in the back end of Windows. Some of these features have become standard on current-gen consoles, but we should never forget that the Xbox 360 was the first one on the scene, granting users' wishes with unexpected, yet welcome bouts of functionality and flexibility.