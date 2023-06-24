The 5 Best Xbox 360 Games Still Worth Playing In 2023

The seventh generation of consoles was one of the most competitive in modern gaming history, seeing a three-way duel between the Nintendo Wii, Sony's PlayStation 3, and Microsoft's Xbox 360. While the Xbox 360 technically came in last place in raw sales figures, it put up one heck of a fight, selling over 84 million units worldwide and setting a record for the most profitable American-made game console. With an accessible library of games bolstered by the user-friendly design of Xbox Live, the Xbox 360 staked its claim in the annals of gaming history.

Speaking of that library, the Xbox 360 played home to some of the biggest hits of the seventh generation, including many games that still maintain enduring appeal to this day. These games are still so enjoyable that they remain readily playable on backward-compatible Xbox consoles or other platforms like PC. If you're looking for fond memories of the late 2000s, these games will dredge 'em up.