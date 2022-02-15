Netflix Is Officially Working On A Live Action BioShock Movie

Netflix has confirmed it's working on a live-action film set in the BioShock universe via Twitter and in a brief announcement on its website. How the film will tie into the games hasn't yet been revealed, as the statement simply says the company is adapting "the renowned video game franchise." It's unclear whether the adaptation will tie into any one specific game title or draw from the full universe.

The new project sees Netflix partnering with 2K and Take-Two Interactive, which published the video games, along with Vertigo Entertainment listed as a producer. Granted, names (producers, directors, etc.) never guarantee a piece of media's quality, but Vertigo does have some pretty well-known titles under its banner. Most notably, TV shows like "Lucifer" and films such as the recent remake of "It" and the "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise.

Bioshock's developer, Irrational Games (now known as Ghost Story Games), is not mentioned in the announcement, though it is still a subsidiary of 2K, so it may also be involved in the production.