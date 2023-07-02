The Wild History Of This Rare PlayStation Prototype

The PlayStation has become one of the most successful gaming brands in history and for good reason. Its CD-ROM capabilities back in its first iteration changed everything for the gaming industry and with each new version, they manage to find new ways to push graphical or storage boundaries. As such, it's no wonder that the PlayStation 5 has sold more than 38.4 million units since its launch in 2020, according to Sony.

However, there was a time when the PlayStation could have been very different from the console we know it as today. Sony's first big foray into gaming was originally never meant to be a standalone console — rather, it was supposed to be a collaboration with none other than their biggest current-day competitor, Nintendo. The Super NES CD-ROM, appropriately nicknamed "the Nintendo PlayStation" by gaming history enthusiasts, was supposed to be an add-on for the famous Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Think of it as similar to Sega's CD add-on for the Sega Genesis.

As one may surmise, however, things between Sony and Nintendo went sour fast. However, they didn't sour in the ways you might have expected, and its legacy was one that was doubted up until a few years ago.