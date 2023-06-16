The 12 Rarest Nintendo Consoles, Ranked Worst To Best

Nintendo has been around for a lot longer than you might expect. Its roots that can be traced back to 1889, when it began life as a trading card company. And in that long span of time, Nintendo has become synonymous with the gaming industry, to the point where some people have been known to simply call all video game consoles a "Nintendo" as shorthand. By the 1980s, the company transitioned to producing video games, releasing its first home console in the form of the NES (or Famicom in Japan) in 1985.

This moment proved pivotal in the history of Nintendo. Since then, the company has released many home consoles and portable devices that have proven to be both popular and influential. With such a long and varied history, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Nintendo has put out more than a few limited and rare versions of its consoles.

These special edition runs all have their own unique stories — some were created as competition prizes, while others were only intended to be released in small numbers. Whatever the case, anyone who owns one of these super rare Nintendo consoles can consider themselves very lucky.