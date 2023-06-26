The 10 Best Multiplayer Games On PlayStation Plus Right Now

Multiplayer gaming has come a long way. We can now play with or against friends and strangers with ease, but console manufacturers often charge for this service. To play most multiplayer games (not including free-to-play titles) on a PlayStation 5, you need a PlayStation Plus subscription, which starts at $10 a month. However, unlike the Xbox's equivalent, Xbox Live Gold, PlayStation Plus comes in tiers, so while the costs increase with each tier, so do the benefits.

For an extra $5 a month, you can upgrade your PlayStation Plus account from the Essential tier to Extra. This tier includes an extensive library of complimentary games you can play with no additional charges so long as you maintain your subscription. Granted, PlayStation Plus Extra is just Sony's version of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — which many consider the superior service — but it still offers a solid selection of games, some of which aren't available on Xbox. Beyond that, quite a few of these PlayStation Plus games are multiplayer titles. Since these games are part of a service that helps keep servers for PlayStation multiplayer games running, why not play a few? You're paying for it anyway!

With that in mind, here are 10 of the best multiplayer games you can play right now on PlayStation Plus Extra.