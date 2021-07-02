NetherRealm Studios closes the book on Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 released a little more than two years ago, and in the time since then, we’ve seen a fair amount of extra content launch for the title. We’ve seen two Kombat Packs – adding nine fighters between them – along with an expansion called Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, which added another three fighters on top of new story content. While many fans were hoping that we’d see a third Kombat Pack with more fighters from the series’ past, it looks like that’s not going to happen.

NetherRealm today closed the book on Mortal Kombat 11 for good, announcing on Twitter that it is officially done supporting the game with new DLC. “NetherRealm is now focusing on its next project and after more than two years of supporting Mortal Kombat 11, DLC for the game, including characters, has come to an end,” the company wrote in a rather brief announcement.

While DLC is done and hopes of new characters have been dashed, that doesn’t necessarily mean that all support for the game is drying up. NetherRealm specifically says that its plans for DLC are finished in the tweet, leaving the door open for new balance patches and other updates in the future.

As for what this new project is, that’s anyone’s guess. It’s probably safe to assume that NetherRealm’s next project is a fighting game given the company’s history, and even without concrete details, we can probably narrow it down to a couple of different franchises. For instance, NetherRealm could be working on a new Injustice game following the success of 2017’s Injustice 2. Of course, the company could also be working on the next Mortal Kombat game since that series is NetherRealm’s bread and butter.

That said, it’s always possible that NetherRealm is working on something entirely new. We’ll just have to wait and see what the studio announces next, but such an announcement might be a long way off. We’ll let you know when that happens, so stay tuned for more.