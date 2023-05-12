10 Major Video Game Subscription Services Ranked Worst To Best

Subscription-based services are becoming more and more normalized. What has applied for households around the world regarding video-on-demand streaming services is now starting to become true for the video game industry. The popularity of video game subscription services is on the rise, with its core function being similar to popular VOD apps such as Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. The subscription model provides gamers with access to a wide variety of games for a set monthly or yearly fee that could provide utility for the avid gamer looking for a little more bang for their buck.

As more and more services begin to hit the market, it is important to recognize the utility each offers and what helps set one service apart from its competitors. Some services are more widely available than others due to exclusivity deals and major platforms looking to streamline native content, though availability has little to do with the overall viability of a streaming option. Every video game streaming service needs to be given a critical look based on how well it fulfills its promises to the consumer relative to the cost. Much like buying a new television or computer, value is usually the ultimate separator between competing streaming services.

Here are 10 major video game subscription services ranked from worst to best.