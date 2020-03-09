Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn DLC dated in new trailer

DLC characters for fighting games are usually big business, and Mortal Kombat 11 is no exception. Since last summer, Mortal Kombat 11 has been filling out its first Kombat Pack, and now the folks at NetherRealm are preparing to release the pack’s final character. That final character is none other than Spawn, and we got a look at his capabilities today in a new gameplay trailer.

Like the other licensed fighters available in the Kombat Pack – the Joker and the Terminator – Spawn seems particularly well-suited for Mortal Kombat‘s over-the-top brutality. Being a Hellspawn, we see him use his chains and summon all sorts of weapons as he fights, including guns, swords, and spiked clubs.

Spawn is also capable of disappearing entirely, firing off energy blasts, and using his cloak as a shield. It seems like he has an impressive kit, so once he’s out, don’t be surprised to encounter him online frequently.

Spawn is the final character in Mortal Kombat 11‘s Kombat Pack. The first two fighters – Nightwolf and Shang Tsung – were released last summer, followed by the Terminator, Sindel, and the Joker. It’s unknown if we’ll see a second pack announced after Spawn is released, but rumors have been indicating that we will.

Mortal Kombat 11‘s Kombat Pack is available for $39.99, but if you’ve only got your eye on just a few of the fighters, you can pick them up individually for $5.99 each. Spawn will release in early access on March 17th, with his full release following a week later on March 24th.