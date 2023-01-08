The 12 Best Nintendo Switch Co-Op Games
The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles for co-op gaming. As a console and portable hybrid, the Switch is the ideal device for playing with friends and family. As you would expect, the console has myriad co-op games available. Some of them are ports from PC and other consoles, while others were designed specifically with the Switch in mind.
The Switch is an interesting console because it has multiple ways to enjoy co-op games. As more titles shift to online-only multiplayer, Nintendo seems to be doubling down on split-screen local co-op. Though there are plenty of online titles to enjoy, as well.
Whether you like action games, puzzles, or just goofy antics, here are 12 of the best Nintendo Switch co-op games you can play right now. This list only begins to scratch the surface of excellent co-op titles available for the Switch, though.
Monster Hunter Rise
"Monster Hunter" finally gained traction in Western markets with "Monster Hunter World," but the franchise returned to Nintendo exclusivity (at least for a time) with "Monster Hunter Rise." That limited release didn't stop the game from being a major success, though, and the reasons are obvious. The game has everything that made "Monster Hunter World" great and only adds to it. You even get a dog!
Players can either hunt monsters solo or with up to three other players. You can either join a party randomly or play with friends, making this a great way to spend time with a group. Players repeat hunts to gather crafting elements to make new weapons and gear, and the "Sunbreak" expansion adds hours of content to an already massive game.
If you're looking for a time sink that is great to play by yourself or with friends, "Monster Hunter Rise" is arguably the best option.
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
"Pokémon" has always been a popular franchise to play with friends, but "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" finally make the game a true co-op experience by letting players romp around cooperatively in the same world. While players could technically join a game of "Let's Go, Pikachu!" or "Let's Go, Eevee!" they were mainly just an assist for the host player. "Scarlet" and "Violet" let players move and play independently, and they can come together to battle each other, trade, or do raid battles. Up to four players can play together, so this is an excellent game for weekend adventures.
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" are held back by their graphical limitations, and the open world is not as fleshed out as some would like — but at large, the gameplay is a step in the right direction for the franchise. At the end of the day, it's still a good time for friends looking for a casual and nostalgic experience.
Minecraft
"Minecraft" is the most popular game in the world for a reason. Besides the fact that it has an addictive gameplay loop, players can create worlds to play with their friends or jump into each other's games to show off their impressive building skills. "Minecraft's" features have steadily expanded over the years, with the latest release adding a host of new content and enemies to face.
Combine that with the "Minecraft" marketplace and the efforts of the modding community, and you have a game that has endless amounts of content. If you were so inclined, "Minecraft" could be the only game you ever play. Whether you enjoy the challenge of survival mode or the satisfaction of creative mode, it's hard to deny that the game is incredibly popular for a reason.
"Minecraft" is available on everything (you can even put it on a Raspberry Pi), and the Switch Bedrock Edition is a great way to play with friends.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Have you ever wanted a game to just kick up your feet, make friends with cute animals, and dig up fossil bones? "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" is the game for you, then. In the last entry of the franchise, players move to a new island inhabited by anthropomorphic animals. The island is a bit of a mess, though, and players will spend their days sprucing the place up, fleshing out their wardrobe, and paying off massive amounts of debt to Tom Nook.
Along with building their own island, players can also visit their friends' islands to explore or help them find those aforementioned fossils! While the game isn't being updated anymore, Nintendo did add a lot of additional content like cooking and holiday-themed events to keep players busy.
If you're new to "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," there is a ton to explore and see, and it's best done with a few friends.
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
For many adult gamers, "Super Smash Bros" is where many friendships were formed and subsequently ended. The latest iteration, "Super Smash Bros Ultimate," takes everything that fans have grown to love about the franchise and cranks it up to 11. With the largest roster the game has ever seen, a vibrant online community, and the same tried and true gameplay, "Super Smash Bros Ultimate" is an excellent game to play on your couch with friends. Some of the choices in that roster might be a bit confusing (since when is Sora a Nintendo character?), but each character has their own unique specials and play style.
While "Smash" is usually seen as a competitive game, there's also room for co-op. Classic mode can be played with a friend, with each new stage getting increasingly difficult. There are also team battles in versus mode. Whether you are playing with or against your friends, "Super Smash Bros Ultimate" is a must-have for your Switch's co-op game library.
Overcooked: All You Can Eat
Many co-op games are casual, almost peaceful affairs. "Overcooked: All You Can Eat" is not that game. This game will have you and the other players howling with joy or frustration, and sometimes both. In "Overcooked," the players must get out a certain number of dishes to customers before the time runs out. The opening levels are easy enough, and the players quickly learn that each person needs their own tasks for things to run efficiently.
However, as the game adds additional tasks like washing dishes, and the levels become more complex (and even break apart), the real challenge of this game starts to show. Players will have to work together and be efficient to get three-star rankings, but you are more than likely going to have to play levels again and again to achieve that. It's a game that is simple to learn but difficult to master, and it's good fun among (trustworthy) friends.
Cuphead
"Cuphead" took the indie gaming world by storm when it was released, and for good reason. There was a lot of hype around the game thanks to the game's unique hand-drawn art style. Aesthetically, the game is inspired by early 20th-century animation, but the gameplay is far more inspired by "Dark Souls." Most of the game involves the player tackling sprawling boss battles. The crushing difficulty was half the appeal of the game. The game doesn't get any easier with a partner playing as Mugman, but it can be a lot more fun.
With the latest DLC — "The Delicious Last Course" — released, the game is now complete. The DLC adds several new bosses and a whole new area to explore. If you and your friends are fans of oppressive difficulty and overcoming challenges, "Cuphead" is a great game to scratch that itch. Just be prepared to die a lot.
Unravel Two
"Unravel" was an indie hit when it came out, a dreamy and enchanting platformer that won many a gamer's heart. "Unravel Two" does not innovate much beyond that original concept, but rather doubles down on what made the first game so unique. The twist this time around is that there is a second yarny to control, which adds some interesting mechanics when solving puzzles.
While the game is playable in single-player, co-op is the best way to experience this game. As players work together to solve puzzles, they will explore a lovingly realized world that has moments of beauty and sadness. It's a compelling and lovely time, and it's a perfect game for couples or anyone looking for a casual but moving experience. The game doesn't look quite as nice on Switch as it does on PC, but the visual downgrade is only minor and does not overly mar what is otherwise a gorgeous experience.
It Takes Two
"It Takes Two" is another indie hit that leans heavily on co-op. That in itself is an understatement. The game requires two players to properly play it, which lends rather well to telling its touching story about a struggling couple learning to work together again.
In the game, players take control of Cody and May, who are shrunken down to tiny forms, and they must work together to find a way to get back to normal. It's a simple concept that is supported by the game's excellent themes and even better puzzle platforming.
Making a game require co-op is a risky move, but it pays off wonderfully in "It Takes Two." The creative puzzles, charming animation, and heartfelt story make the game instantly memorable. The only drawback is the forced split-screen mode on Switch. There's no option to play on separate consoles. However, if you are comfortable with that, it's well worth playing this indie hit.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Kirby's latest game has him exploring a post-apocalyptic city in "Kirby and the Forgotten Land." "Kirby" and "post-apocalypse" are not two words you would expect to go together, but the game is just as light-hearted and charming as you would expect a Kirby game to be. The pink fluff's first foray into a truly 3D world works incredibly well, too. Combine that with the quirky bosses, various secrets, and unique powers, and you have one of the best Kirby games to come out in years.
The game also has a co-op mode where players can take control of a Waddle Dee. However, the co-op mode is actually enjoyable, and doesn't feel tacked on like the co-op in "Mario Odyssey." There are many activities to do as a team, and it's another quality co-op option for players looking for a casual and relaxing game to play together.
Nintendo Switch Sports
One of the most memorable games on the Wii was "Wii Sports," and the legacy of that game lives on in "Nintendo Switch Sports." "Wii Sports" brought many families together with its wide array of sports-themed mini-games. "Nintendo Switch Sports" tries to capture what worked so well with the Wii for a new generation. It doesn't succeed on every front, but it's still good fun for the family.
The amount of games available is quite limited, but the available options may expand in the future. What's currently available is golf, soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton, and chambara (swordplay). Not all of these are winners (volleyball in particular is a bit of a drag). However, it's still a good time if you're looking to get up and moving while you play. Much like "Wii Sports," bowling is perhaps the best game of the lot.
If you're looking for a co-op game that gets you off the couch, "Nintendo Switch Sports" is the best game to get.
Luigi's Mansion 3
"Luigi's Mansion 3" revives a classic franchise as the titular Luigi explores another haunted building while sucking up frightening Boos. The third game takes place at a haunted hotel after Mario and friends are trapped in paintings; Luigi must then dust off his ghost-hunting gear and save his friends. The game has 15 levels, each with a fresh design and spin before coming to a head with that level's boss battle.
After the opening sequences, a second player can hop in as Gooigi, an ectoplasmic copy of Luigi. The game works just as well in co-op, and Gooigi can move pretty independently of Luigi. Nintendo also added a handful of multiplayer mini-games in DLC that add an additional reason to play together.
"Luigi's Mansion 3" is a lovingly crafted game, and it's a perfect game to play around Halloween, especially if you have a friend to join in with you.