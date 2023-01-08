The 12 Best Nintendo Switch Co-Op Games

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles for co-op gaming. As a console and portable hybrid, the Switch is the ideal device for playing with friends and family. As you would expect, the console has myriad co-op games available. Some of them are ports from PC and other consoles, while others were designed specifically with the Switch in mind.

The Switch is an interesting console because it has multiple ways to enjoy co-op games. As more titles shift to online-only multiplayer, Nintendo seems to be doubling down on split-screen local co-op. Though there are plenty of online titles to enjoy, as well.

Whether you like action games, puzzles, or just goofy antics, here are 12 of the best Nintendo Switch co-op games you can play right now. This list only begins to scratch the surface of excellent co-op titles available for the Switch, though.