Sora from Kingdom Hearts is the final DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros Ultimate

As promised, today Masahiro Sakurai and Nintendo revealed the final DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and it’s a big one for sure. In the final Mr. Sakurai Presents, we learned that Sora from Kingdom Hearts will be the last fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which is sure to send the Ultimate fanbase into a frenzy. Super Smash Bros. fans have been asking for Sora as a fighter for years, and now they’re finally getting him.

It’s not a Mr. Sakurai Presents without a deep dive into the new character’s moves, and that’s precisely what we got today regarding Sora. Many of Sora’s basic attacks are designed around three-hit combos, which can be performed by either tapping the attack button repeatedly or holding it. Sora can perform three-hit combos on the ground or in the air, and it looks like he can even cancel those combos as they’re in progress.

Sora’s smash attacks appear to have a lot of power behind them, but they also seem to have long animations that can leave Sora vulnerable if they miss. Up smash can hit multiple characters – good for those free-for-all matches – while down smash can even be used to evade low attacks.

Sora’s special moves draw from the Kingdom Hearts games and nowhere is that more evident than in his neutral special move. With neutral special, Sora will cycle between the Firaga, Thundaga, and Blizzaga spells automatically and in that order. Sora’s side special is Sonic Blade, which allows him to move similarly to Pikachu and Greninja’s up special. In addition to being a good movement ability, Sonic Blade can also lock onto enemies.

Aerial Sweep, which is Sora’s up special, will be familiar to any Link mains, as Sora will perform a spin attack into the air. This move makes Sora airborne even if he uses it on the ground, and that seems to be the major difference between Aerial Sweep and Link’s Spin Attack. Finally, Sora’s down special is counterattack – here, not only will Sora stagger opponents by parrying an incoming attack, but he will perform a strong counterattack in response.

In addition to announcing Sora as the final character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate today, Sakurai also revealed the stage and music tracks coming along with him. There will also be a new batch of Mii Fighter costumes landing in Ultimate: Octoling (Wig), Judd (Hat), and Doom Slayer (Gunner). Sora will be available on October 18th as part of Fighters Pass 2, which runs $29.99, or in the standalone Challenger Pack 11 for $5.99. You can watch the entire presentation (starting at around the 29:30 mark) embedded above for full details on Sora and everything else announced today.