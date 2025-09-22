Apple Watch Ultra 3 Vs Ultra 2: What's The Difference?

Probably the biggest difference between the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and 3 is the two additional connectivity options on the new model: satellite communication and 5G. The Ultra 3's satellite features work much like the iPhone. Yes, just like how the iPhone can send messages without cell service or Wi-Fi, the watch can also keep you connected while off the grid. It lets you text or call emergency services, use the Messages app, and update your location with Apple's Find My system when in range of a satellite.

These features, however, are only free for two years and are currently limited to a handful of countries. For the emergency SOS, only users from the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and 11 European countries can access the feature. Similarly, you can only send and receive texts via the Messages app if you're in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The Find My location services are also only available if you're in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., and 14 other countries in Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

Besides satellite communication, the Ultra 3 comes with 5G support as well. This is noticeably missing on the Ultra 2, which only runs on LTE and 3G. Thanks to 5G connectivity, you can expect the watch to be able to download apps, load podcasts, or stream music faster. If 5G isn't available in the area, the Ultra 3 can use LTE instead.