Apple Watch Ultra 3 Vs Ultra 2: What's The Difference?
It's easy to think that the Apple Watch Ultra is the iPhone Pro Max of the Apple Watches. After all, the Apple Watch Ultra features practically mirror that of the large iPhone: bigger screen, bigger battery, and extra functions. Apple first released the Ultra in 2022, and so far, there have been three iterations of this smartwatch. The latest version came out in September 2025.
As expected from every new Apple gadget, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 — which retails at the same $799 price point as the Ultra 2 in 2023 — comes complete with new capabilities. For one, it's powered by a new chip and has fresh health, design, and intelligent functions, thanks to watchOS 26. At a glance, it doesn't look any different from the Ultra 2, but you may be surprised by the upgrades living under the hood. Here are three major differences between the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Ultra 2.
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 has more connectivity options
Probably the biggest difference between the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and 3 is the two additional connectivity options on the new model: satellite communication and 5G. The Ultra 3's satellite features work much like the iPhone. Yes, just like how the iPhone can send messages without cell service or Wi-Fi, the watch can also keep you connected while off the grid. It lets you text or call emergency services, use the Messages app, and update your location with Apple's Find My system when in range of a satellite.
These features, however, are only free for two years and are currently limited to a handful of countries. For the emergency SOS, only users from the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and 11 European countries can access the feature. Similarly, you can only send and receive texts via the Messages app if you're in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The Find My location services are also only available if you're in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., and 14 other countries in Europe, Asia, and Oceania.
Besides satellite communication, the Ultra 3 comes with 5G support as well. This is noticeably missing on the Ultra 2, which only runs on LTE and 3G. Thanks to 5G connectivity, you can expect the watch to be able to download apps, load podcasts, or stream music faster. If 5G isn't available in the area, the Ultra 3 can use LTE instead.
The Ultra 3 has longer battery life and charges faster
Both the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and 3 come with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery, but they offer different runtimes. According to Apple's testing, the Ultra 2 can last up to 36 hours, including 8 hours on LTE. If you switch to Low Power Mode, you can extend the battery life to a maximum of 72 hours. Meanwhile, it takes about an hour to charge the Ultra 2 to 80% with the Apple 20W USB-C adapter.
In comparison, the Ultra 3 delivers a longer battery life at 42 hours of normal use, which also includes 8 hours on cellular connection. Its battery life on Low Power Mode is the same as the Ultra 2's at 72 hours. If you are using the watch for your outdoor workout sessions with cellular, full GPS, and heart rate readings enabled all the same time, however, you can only get up to 20 hours of runtime even on Low Power Mode.
Along with better battery performance, the Ultra 3 also charges faster than the Ultra 2. You only need to wait 45 minutes for the watch to reach 80% and 75 minutes to fully charge it. If you're pressed for time, a short 15-minute charge can already provide about 12 hours of normal use. Charging the Ultra 3 for just five minutes is even good enough to run it for 8 hours of sleep tracking, according to Apple.
There are subtle upgrades in the display and casing
With the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and 3 both available in the same black and natural colors, and coming in the same, 49mm titanium case, it might seem tricky to tell them apart. Upon closer inspection, however, there are actually some subtle changes to the Ultra 3's design. For one, the display area is now bigger. Instead of keeping the 410x502-pixel, 1,185-mm² screen from the Ultra 2, Apple upgraded the Ultra 3's display to be 422x514 pixels and 1,245 mm². This means you get thinner bezels since the case is the exact same size.
The type of screen itself has also changed on the Ultra 3. It now features an LTPO3 wide-angle OLED, a step up from the Ultra 2's LTPO2 OLED. Apple claims that this new screen improves the readability from an angle. The minimum and maximum screen brightness (1 and 3,000 nits) stayed the same for both watches, though.
Material-wise, the Ultra 3 is also slightly different from the Ultra 2. Its display uses tough sapphire crystal, and the case is made from 100% recycled titanium instead of just 95% like on the Ultra 2. When it comes to durability, you won't notice a difference between the two. You can swim with these Apple Watches since they both tolerate depths of up to 40 meters. Both models are also IP6X dust resistant and meet the MIL-STD 810H certification.