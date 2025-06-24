This iPhone Feature Lets You Use iMessage Without Cell Service Or Wi-Fi

If you're going on an adventurous trip like hiking or mountain climbing, there's a possibility that you'll have to pass through areas without cellular or Wi-Fi connection. It'll be very difficult to contact anyone in such locations due to a lack of connectivity. But thanks to Apple's Messages via satellite feature, you can send iMessages and SMS to your friends and family even if you are in a remote location with no connectivity.

Apple introduced the Messages via satellite feature with iOS 18, and as the name suggests, the feature uses satellite to send text messages. The feature works on the same infrastructure that the company's Emergency SOS via satellite feature uses to reach out to emergency services. However, unlike the Emergency SOS feature, which you are only recommended to use in case of emergencies, the satellite messaging feature can be used at any time in a location with no network connectivity.

Apple states that iMessage via satellite is end-to-end encrypted, meaning that only the intended recipient can read the message sent using this feature. Furthermore, you can also use emojis and tapbacks while messaging through satellite. The feature is available in selected regions on iPhone 14 or later, running iOS 18 or later. Let's learn more about this feature and how you can use it.