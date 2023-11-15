iPhone 14 Users Just Got An Unexpected Emergency SOS Perk

Merely days after Qualcomm killed its ambitious plans of bringing satellite connectivity to Android phones, Apple is giving iPhone users another year of free service for the same facility. Today, the company announced that the Emergency SOS feature will be available free of cost for all compatible devices for another year.

The emergency SOS system, which was introduced last year for the iPhone 14 series, was initially set to be free for just 12 months. It lets users latch on to a satellite network so that they can send an emergency text and share their location when they are stranded in remote areas without any Wi-Fi or cellular network. But do keep in mind that the free satellite service extension is only available for iPhones that already had it enabled as of November 15, 2023.

Apple also lets users pre-configure the sharing of their Medical ID with emergency responders and alert their emergency contacts. With the arrival of iOS 17, Apple further augmented the Emergency SOS system with a roadside assistance facility. All the aforementioned conveniences come courtesy of Apple's partnership with Globalstar. This Louisiana-based company leases its satellite network and ground stations to bring the emergency assistance system to life.