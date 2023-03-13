SpaceX And T-Mobile's Audacious Satellite-To-Cell Project Won't Play It Safe

SpaceX is already deep into preparations for its satellite-to-cellular service, it seems. In December 2022, the company filed an FCC request for arming over 2,000 of its second-generation satellites with the necessary cellular connectivity hardware. Described in the filing as a "direct-to-cellular system," SpaceX claims its hardware will facilitate basic messaging, voice note exchange, and even browsing. The company is targeting a peak uplink rate of 3.0 to 7.2 Mbps and maximum download speeds of 4.4 to 18.3 Mbps, depending on the spectrum deployed.

Elon Musk, on the other hand, tweeted back in August that satellite cellular connectivity will vary between 2 Mbps and 4 Mbps per cell zone, which should be enough for messaging and voice calls. As for the fee, it will likely be free for at least some T-Mobile customers. "But for our most popular plans at T-Mobile, our vision is to just go ahead and include it for free," T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said at the event. However, it is pretty evident that folks who are on T-Mobile's more affordable plans will have to cough up a fee for satellite connectivity, but it is unclear exactly how much that premium is going to be.