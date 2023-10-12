Starlink's Direct-To-Cell Service Is Coming, Here's How Long You Have To Wait

SpaceX is inching closer to the launch of satellite-to-phone service, which will allow texting, calling, and web browsing from any spot on the planet where you can see the sky. The company will rely on the Starlink satellite constellation to offer the service that will let smartphone users in the world's most remote regions — land or water — to stay connected. Starlink's satellite-to-ground service currently serves a healthy chunk of the globe and aims to cover the even the marine avenues in the coming years.

SpaceX has already inked deals with cellular partners in multiple countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and the Switzerland. In the U.S., T-Mobile is the carrier that will bring SpaceX's satellite mobility dreams to life following a partnership that was inked in 2022. The magenta cellular carrier will rely on its mid-band spectrum to create an all-new broadcast network tethered to Starlink satellites. According to SpaceX's VP of Enterprise Sales, Jonathan Hofeller, both parties are so bullish on the project that they are willing to spend more time and resources at failing and learning about the technology, rather than focusing on preparation.

Hofeller: "We're definitely wrong, we just don't know how wrong we are" about the opportunity. "We're going to learn a lot by doing — not necessarily by overanalyzing — and getting out there, working with the telcos." — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) March 13, 2023

The best part is that you won't need any specialized equipment for your LTE phone to latch on to Starlink's satellite network, as the required connectivity gear is already fitted inside. The Starlink website notes that, down the road, Starlink satellites will also connect with IoT devices such as smartwatches that play well with the existing LTE network infrastructure.