This Giant Satellite Is Causing Astronomical Problems For Scientists: Here's Why

For years, scientists have been raising the alarm about the light pollution caused by satellites operating in low-Earth orbit (LEO), such as the ones launched by SpaceX for its Starlink internet service — in fact, such concerns even resulted in a petition. SpaceX has taken various measures over the years to address the problem, such as testing sun visors and an anti-reflective coating on the satellites. However, Elon Musk's company isn't the only one shipping satellites into LEO, and a new breed of giant satellites that outshine even the brightest stars have also arrived on the scene.

That giant satellite in question is BlueWalker 3, the world's first to allow a direct 5G line between a satellite and a phone. Developed by AST SpaceMobile, it unfolds to reveal an aperture spanning 693 square feet. The prototype unit entered orbit just over a year ago, but a series of commercial models called BlueBirds will soon be seen floating in the night sky. That has scientists concerned, as the prototype unit is already one of the brightest objects in the night sky.

In a study published in the journal Nature, scientists explain that they collected photos from professional astronomers as well as amateur volunteers to study the light pollution problem. The team found that the BlueWalker 3's brightness reached 0.4 apparent magnitude, which was greater than some well-known cosmic bodies such as Betelgeuse and Altair, putting it in the same league as the top 10 brightest stars in the sky.