5 iOS 18 Customization Features You Need To Try

For years, Android users have enjoyed the ability to customize their home screens any way they want, whether that's arranging the app icons in a triangle shape, lining them up around the border of the screen, or putting them in grids over the wallpaper. iOS home screens, on the other hand, weren't as tweakable. This changed with the release of iOS 18, and finally, iPhone and iPad users can also rearrange their home screens however they like.

To customize your home screen, just drag and drop the icons anywhere on the screen. They'll automatically stay in place, unlike on previous iOS versions, where they would snap back to the default grid. If you want to add a new app icon on the home screen, swipe right to go to the App Library, touch and hold the app you want, and then drag it to the left until you get to your preferred home screen page. You can also place folders and widgets in whichever location you need them to be. Unfortunately, though, this feature doesn't apply to the Today View, as it's exclusive to the home screen. If you ever need to reset the home screen to the factory default layout, here's how:

Launch the Settings app. Navigate to General. At the bottom of the page, select Transfer or Reset iPhone. Press Reset. Choose Reset Home Screen Layout from the menu. Tap on Reset Home Screen to confirm.

Your home screen should now return to its original layout.

