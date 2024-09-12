Will Your iPhone Be Compatible With iOS 18? Here's What You Need To Know

Every year, iPhones get updated with a slew of new additions, and occasional UI revamps. After exploring everything the developer beta builds have to offer, it's safe to say that the ton of new features in iOS 18 make it feel like a huge jump from previous iterations. Folks who have always cherished customizing an iPhone will relish the new personalization features coming to iOS 18. Not only can you place apps anywhere on your home screen, but also switch to dark or tinted app icons on your iPhone. Enhancements brought about by Apple Intelligence will also elevate the iPhone experience for many.

Advertisement

Innovations in the form of eye tracking, visual motion cues, music haptics, or vocal shortcuts can be found with the new accessibility features in iOS 18, too. Beyond the mountain of goodies, updating your iPhone to the latest software version safeguards it from security vulnerabilities. iOS 18 will be available as a downloadable over the air update, and Apple users will be glad to know that it supports every iPhone released in the last seven years — here's a list of those models, and if they will be receiving the flashy new suite of AI features through Apple Intelligence.