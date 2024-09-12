Will Your iPhone Be Compatible With iOS 18? Here's What You Need To Know
Every year, iPhones get updated with a slew of new additions, and occasional UI revamps. After exploring everything the developer beta builds have to offer, it's safe to say that the ton of new features in iOS 18 make it feel like a huge jump from previous iterations. Folks who have always cherished customizing an iPhone will relish the new personalization features coming to iOS 18. Not only can you place apps anywhere on your home screen, but also switch to dark or tinted app icons on your iPhone. Enhancements brought about by Apple Intelligence will also elevate the iPhone experience for many.
Innovations in the form of eye tracking, visual motion cues, music haptics, or vocal shortcuts can be found with the new accessibility features in iOS 18, too. Beyond the mountain of goodies, updating your iPhone to the latest software version safeguards it from security vulnerabilities. iOS 18 will be available as a downloadable over the air update, and Apple users will be glad to know that it supports every iPhone released in the last seven years — here's a list of those models, and if they will be receiving the flashy new suite of AI features through Apple Intelligence.
All the iPhones compatible with iOS 18
The stable release of iOS 18 is set to roll out on September 16, and as usual, the compatibility list is impressively long. The following iPhone models will receive the iOS 18 update:
- iPhone SE (2nd Generation)
- iPhone SE (3rd Generation)
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro (Apple Intelligence)
- iPhone 15 Pro Max (Apple Intelligence)
- iPhone 16 (Apple Intelligence)
- iPhone 16 Plus (Apple Intelligence)
- iPhone 16 Pro (Apple Intelligence)
- iPhone 16 Pro Max (Apple Intelligence)
The upcoming software release extends support to the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max which were released in 2018. While this level of commitment is unparalleled, some may end up requiring a few tricks to speed up an older iPhone.
As highlighted in the list, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are the only previous generation smartphones set to receive Apple Intelligence. The inclusion of AI features across all models in the new lineup makes the iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16 argument easier to settle.