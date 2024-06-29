4 New Accessibility Features Worth Checking Out In iOS 18

It doesn't get any more futuristic than controlling something using just your eyes — something that is now a possibility in iOS and iPadOS 18. To test out Eye Tracking on your device, navigate to Settings > Accessibility > Eye Tracking, and get started with the calibration process. You will soon be able to interact with your iPhone or iPad using nothing but your eyes. Glancing at different toggles and parts of your screen will prompt your device to select that element, and holding your stare for a bit will perform the dwell action, which by default is set to a single tap. You can perform more specific tasks like summoning Siri or using the volume buttons through the AssistiveTouch shortcut.

In our testing, the feature in its current state is definitely far from perfect. Despite carrying out the calibration process in more than adequate lighting, the iPhone consistently tracked the wrong options on screen. The complementary Dwell control, while useful, might take some getting used to. Unlike Samsung's Smart Scroll, Apple's Eye Tracking is clearly meant to be used as an accessibility alternative to control your device, as opposed to a cooler way of using a gadget. The feature plays out much better in usefulness for the bigger screen of an iPad, and we hope Apple continues to improve Eye Tracking in later releases of iOS and iPadOS.