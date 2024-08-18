10 Of The Coolest iOS 18 Features You May Have Missed

Ever since Apple started seeding developer and public beta builds of iOS 18, all the attention has been hogged by Apple Intelligence, and deservedly so. It marks Apple's first all-in foray into the domain of generative AI, a strategy that seeks to overhaul everything from Siri to the arguably mundane task of taking and editing notes.

However, iOS 18 adds a lot more than subjectively practical (and often gimmicky) AI tricks at a system-wide level. For example, dark-themed icons are finally here, even though the implementation received some flak for the poor design implementation. The Control Center has received a massive overhaul, the Photos app has been reimagined, Safari was bestowed with some meaningful tricks, and even a Game Mode made its way to the iPhone.

However, there are a whole bunch of features that Apple didn't discuss on stage at its annual developers conference, but have been discovered by testers. Following is a selection of such iOS 18 features that didn't get much attention, but are still helpful to iPhone users in their own unique way.

