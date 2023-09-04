Did You Know Your iPhone Calculator Has A Hidden Backspace?

The iPhone's calculator app might seem quite basic, but there's a lot more to it than meets the eye. For example, it has a built-in scientific calculator. All you need to do is rotate your iPhone (turn off the portrait orientation lock if it's enabled), and you'll be presented with a scientific calculator view. Turn your iPhone to portrait mode to switch back to the regular calculator view.

The calculator app also supports copy and paste, so you can paste your results into another app. You can also copy your last result directly from the calculator app icon, either from the Control Center or the home screen. To do this, long-press the calculator app icon and select Copy Last Result. Paste it into your app of choice. The iPhone even supports basic calculations from Spotlight search, so you don't need to open the calculator app at all. Swipe down on the home screen, type what you want to calculate, and the results will appear inside Spotlight.

While it's clear that the iPhone calculator is a pretty powerful app, the one thing it appears to be missing is a back button. So, it might come as a surprise to many people that the app actually does have this feature, but it's hidden in plain sight.