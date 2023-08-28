The Handy iPhone Trick To Use Next Time You Go Out To Eat

These days, it's a given that when you leave your home, you'll want to have your mobile phone in your possession. It's a highly important tool that can help you do important tasks like provide you driving or public transit directions and even maybe help you find a parking spot (and remember its location). It lets you instantly touch base with the people you'll be meeting and document your meetups via photo or video, which you can then share on social media later on.

Are you on your way to a restaurant to eat? You may even be able to pay for your meal with your phone as long as you have a digital wallet set up and the establishment accepts digital payments. If you happen to own an iPhone, on top of having access to Apple Pay, you'll also have the ability to perform other incredibly useful money-related tasks. Once you're done dining out and are getting ready to pay, you can use your iPhone to figure out how much to include as a tip.