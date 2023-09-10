The iPhone Flashlight Customization That'll Save You Embarrassment

The iPhone's humble flashlight can pull many tricks. It can blink as a visual alert for incoming calls and app notifications. It's quite versatile, too, when it comes to the ways you can turn it on. The easiest way is by holding down the torch button on the lock screen. In the unlocked state, you need to swipe down to open the Control Center and then tap on the torch button.

There are a few non-traditional ways to get the job done. For example, you can enable a back-tap gesture to turn on the LED flash with a double or triple tap. It's quite convenient and a neat accessibility trick. Siri is also here to lend a helping hand. A simple voice command with the "Hey Siri" prompt works like a charm.

On the fun side, if you happen to be a Harry Potter fan, the iPhone also understands magical spells to control the flashlight. Just summon Siri, say the word "Lumos," and the virtual assistant will enable the flashlight. "Nox" is the secret verbal sauce to turn the LED flash off.

As thoughtful as all that sounds, accidentally turning on the LED flash in all its luminous glory can lead to an awkward situation, especially in dimly lit surroundings. Thankfully, there's a way to avoid the embarrassment using a relatively straightforward feature.