How To Maximize Your iPhone's Battery Life

One of the biggest considerations that an average buyer keeps in mind is the battery situation on a smartphone. Over the past decade, research from the likes of JD Power (PDF), Statista, AYTM Market Research, and Counterpoint Research has established that battery life and charging tech are of critical importance in guiding purchase decisions. However, the story doesn't end there. Smartphone batteries are a vat of chemicals that rely on electricity for charge-discharge cycles to power your phone, and they slowly lose their mojo over time due to ionic degradation.

Not all of it is in our control. However, there are certain measures the average smartphone user can take to at least slow down the process of chemical degradation and increase the functional longevity of these batteries. Thankfully, iPhones now come with systems that not only offer users a detailed look at the health of their smartphone's battery, but also a few controls to slow down the battery aging process.

"The first 3 things anybody worried about battery life should do is check their battery health. Turn on 'low battery mode' and make sure that optimized battery charging is turned on," suggests technology content creator Abraham van Duijvenvoorde. Optimized charging, in particular, is a feature Apple introduced with iOS 13 that delays charging once the battery level has reached 80% level. This is done to make sure that the battery doesn't have to go through the rigors of a full charge-discharge cycle and that its lifespan can be prolonged.