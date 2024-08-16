Can You Swim With An Apple Watch? Here's How Each Model Handles Water
There was once a time when the only high-tech watches we saw were those in spy movies. Remember James Bond's iconic laser watch in the 1995 film "GoldenEye"? Today, however, technology has advanced so much that high-tech watches have evolved to become everyday items rather than merely fictional gadgets. Sure, modern smartwatches like the Apple Watch can't cut through steel yet, but they can now do more than just tell time. Your Apple Watch comes complete with all sorts of features, including taking calls, counting the flights of stairs you've climbed, and giving you directions on how to get somewhere.
They are undeniably indispensable sidekicks that help you get you through the day. That's why it's no surprise that some people only take off their Apple Watch to charge it. The rest of the day, they prefer keeping their smartwatches strapped on and ready for use. But the thing about these timepieces is that they're electronics, so you might be wondering whether they'll be safe around water. Can you wear them on the beach or at the pool? Can you swim with them on? Let's look at how each Apple Watch model handles water.
Apple Watch (first gen) and Apple Watch Series 1
Out of all the smartwatches Apple has released since the very first one in 2015, there are only two models that aren't designed for swimming: the Apple Watch first generation and Apple Watch Series 1. Both smartwatches can endure some water as they comply with the IEC 60529 standard with an IPX7 water resistance rating. This means they'll remain functional even when exposed to sweat during your gym workout session or to water splashes while you do the dishes.
However, submersion is where these Apple Watch models draw the line. They shouldn't be submerged in any kind of water, especially for long durations, or else they might end up completely destroyed. If you do get some water in your Apple Watch first gen or Apple Watch Series 1, it's recommended to clean it immediately. Use a non-abrasive cloth to gently wipe the drops off. Then, lay the watch on a clean cloth with the speaker side down for the water inside to drip out.
Apple Watch Series (starting with Series 2) and SE models
Starting from the Apple Watch Series 2, Apple upgraded the water resistance rating of their smartwatches to 50 meters (164 feet), complying with the ISO standard 22810:2010. This upgrade applies to the Apple Watch Series and SE models, including the Apple Watch Series 2 up to the Apple Watch Series 9 and both generations of the Apple Watch SE.
So what does this water resistance upgrade imply? It means that these models can now withstand being in water, and they're okay to wear while on a swim. In fact, these Apple Watches even come with a Pool Swim workout you can use to track the time and distance you've swam and total calories you've burned.
However, there are limitations you need to keep in mind. Although the smartwatches are labeled as water resistant up to 50 meters, they're actually best used in shallow water only. You can wear them while swimming and snorkeling in the ocean or lounging in the bathtub. But never submerge them into deep waters or expose them to high-velocity waters, such as those you experience while jet skiing or wakeboarding.
You also have to consider your Apple Watch band before you go into the water as not every band is water resistant. Bands like the Hermès leather, Milanese Loop, and Magnetic Link should be kept out of the water. What you can use instead is the Ocean Band, which is made of stretchy elastomer and corrosion-resistant buckles.
Apple Watch Ultra models
An exception to the 50-meter water resistance upgrade to the Apple Watches is the Apple Watch Ultra models. Instead of getting the typical 50-meter rating, the Ultra series actually comes with double that figure. It's made to endure deeper water levels, specifically up to a depth of 100 meters (328 feet) following the ISO standard 22810:2010. This makes the watch suitable for not only deep-water swimming but also high-velocity water activities, like water skiing, jet skiing, and even whitewater rafting.
The Ultra models are a great companion for recreational scuba divers too. The watches are equipped with fancy sensors, such as a depth gauge and water temperature sensor, that are especially helpful while diving. The watches also work up to a depth of 40 meters, compliant with EN13319, the European Standards for diving accessories. For a convenient dive, there are even two nifty diving apps available for the Ultra series. First is the Depth app that tells you things like how deep you currently are, how long you've been underwater, and what the water temperature is. Second is the Oceanic+ app which essentially serves as a dive computer.
Apart from the Ultra series' superior performance in water-based activities compared to the regular Apple Watches, another thing outdoor enthusiasts appreciate about these models is their ruggedness. They have been certified under several aspects of the MIL-STD-810H, the testing standard for the resistance of military equipment. The watches can withstand low and high temperatures (-4 degrees F to 131 degrees F), vibration, freeze-thaw, and even fluid contamination.