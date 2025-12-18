15 Things Apple's Notes App Can Do That You Might Not Know About

One of the best apps on the iPhone that isn't on Android or Windows is Apple Notes. When Apple locks you in its walled garden, Notes is the consolation prize that makes you forget that you're imprisoned. It's clean, minimal, easy to use, well integrated into iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, and importantly, it's free to use offline and free to sync — assuming you stay under iCloud's 5GB free limit. Notes shares its DNA with a lot of Apple software, where some of its best features are the ones you accidentally stumble upon.

Here's our list of Apple Notes features that may have slipped under your radar. We'll focus on Apple Notes for iPhone, though most of these features work on iPadOS, macOS, and in some cases, WatchOS. Some of these features do, unfortunately, require having an Apple Intelligence-compatible device. Hopefully, at least a couple are news to you and help make your Apple Notes workflow that much better.