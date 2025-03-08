3 Notion Alternatives You Should Check Out In 2025

If you've ever looked for a Personal Knowledge Management (PKM) tool to put your overflowing to-do list in order or manage a team project, you've probably come across Notion. Despite the long list of benefits and features the tool offers, it unfortunately isn't for everyone. If your issue is with the interface, that's a learning curve you can overcome with a Notion beginner's guide. However, you may need more than it can offer. For starters, in 2025 Notion still doesn't offer an offline mode. So, while it may suffice for home or office use, you may want real time access to your Notion database when you're traveling.

Or perhaps you're after a smoother mobile or tablet experience. While Notion has dedicated apps for iOS and Android, I was tempted to delete the app from my device minutes after installing it due to its slow performance. Although Notion works fine for smaller databases or task tracking, it tends to lag and become sluggish with complex databases. Of course, waiting minutes for pages to load can quickly become a major productivity killer.

Notion is also far from the best tool for quickly jotting something down or capturing a thought on the go. After all, who wants to open a workspace, create a new page, set it up, and then write down their thoughts? So, whether you're seeking a Notion alternative for one of these reasons or another, the list below has you covered.I've personally tested each tool in the list over an extended period and filtered out any with consistently poor user ratings.

