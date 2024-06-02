A Beginner's Guide To Using Notion (And Why You Should Learn)

Once you've created your first page, it's time to customize it and give it your personal touch. Begin by replacing the "Untitled" text on the blank page with a title of your choice. Now, hover over the top of the page and click the Add icon button. You can now choose from hundreds of emojis and icons offered by Notion. If you're unable to find something that fits the vibe you're going for, you can also upload or link to a photo that you'd like to use instead. For best results, Notion recommends sticking to a 280 x 280-pixel photo.

You can now take it one step further, and add a cover photo to your Notion page. To do so, hover over the top of your page again and click Add cover. Now, click Change cover at the top-right corner. You can either upload your own cover photo, or choose one from Notion's gallery.

You can now start typing your heart out in your Notion page. To style the text, all you need to do is select the text and a toolbar with various formatting options like bold, italics, underline, etc will appear. It's a good idea to familiarize yourself with the different types of content blocks that Notion offers. To explore them, type "/", and a drop-down menu should appear.

Other than writing plain text, you can choose to add a page within a page, add a to-do list, structure your page into headings (Heading 1, Heading 2, and Heading 3), add a bulleted or numbered list, etc. While there are more content blocks available, the ones we've mentioned are enough to get you started and are the most commonly used ones.