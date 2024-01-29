6 Of The Best Notion Templates For Students

Tracking assignments can be a real headache. Sure, you can always write them down in a to-do list, but it's easy to miss an assignment when your list isn't organized. In this case, you can use the Assignment Tracker Notion template instead.

The template is cleverly set up with three databases, each serving a specific purpose. At the top, you have the Current Grades database. Here, you'll see an overview of all your courses along with the overall assignment-related grades for each. The second part of the template is the assignments database. This is automatically categorized by course to keep your tasks neatly organized. When adding a new assignment, you can set its status — whether it's not started, in progress, submitted, or overdue. You can also add a due date and priority (i.e., high, medium, or low) and note the percentage weight of each assignment. Once you receive your marks, simply input them in the corresponding column, and the grade displayed in the first database will automatically update. The final section is the courses database. This space is for other details about your courses like your instructor's name and the portal link for each course. You can also add assignments to each course, and they will be reflected in the second database.

All three databases used in this Assignment Tracker template are related to each other and adjust automatically when one is edited. That said, you may find it challenging to customize the template if you're new to Notion.