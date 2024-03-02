5 Of The Best Note-Taking Apps For Android In 2024

Gone are the days when carrying around a pad and a pencil for notes is considered the norm. With the rectangular glass and metal slabs in our pockets getting increasingly more competent at undertaking everyday tasks, it is much simpler to pull your phone out and start typing. Most manufacturers equip devices with a preloaded notes app, and while those aren't unusable, you could be doing a lot better.

Certain smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have a dedicated stylus and well-engineered software. It is worth exploring first-party features since they work at a system level and are better integrated with the other apps on your phone. For the remaining majority of Android folks, the Play Store is home to countless notepad apps.

The best of these apps include a rich-text editor that can give your notes a glow up, and various other utilitiarian features like cloud backup and the ability to attach images. From jotting down quick reminders to journaling paragraphs, here are some of the best note-taking apps for Android that you should check out in 2024.