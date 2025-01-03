5 Best Microsoft Apps You Should Try On Your iPhone

There is an abundance of task management apps, and Microsoft To Do is one of the better ones. The service is available on iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and even the web — so you can add tasks and check off items across devices. The first thing you'll notice after setting up the app is its largely minimal and user-friendly experience. The text is big and bold, and Microsoft To Do doesn't shy away from using a splash of different colors for your notes.

Like any other to-do list app, you can use this service for reminders, grocery lists, or even for something complex and structured like a project with several subtasks. You can organize your tasks by creating different lists — say, one for school, work, or shopping. Each list can be customized with its own theme, which can be a plain color or a photo from your iPhone's camera roll. If you have friends or family that use Microsoft To Do, you can easily share individual lists for a collaborative experience, too.

The "My Day" section provides you with a glance at information about current and upcoming tasks. Tasks can be set with a custom due date, and you can add a reminder with a different date and time. Each task can have children tasks that you can individually check off. There's also the ability to attach a file or write a longer note.

