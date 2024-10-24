10 Things That Surprised Me About The iPhone (After A Decade With Android)

After over a decade using (and loving) various Android phones and tablets, I never thought I'd dive back into the Apple ecosystem. I had two pretty good reasons to avoid iPhones, one being that my last iPhone randomly died on me with no explanation, never to be revived. The other was the fact that after moving to Android, I fell into the Google ecosystem and liked how easily interconnected everything was.

Of course, my last iPhone was in a different era, circa the release of the iPhone 4 (I was a bit behind with a 3GS). Not only that, but I had some misconceptions about Apple's willingness to shake hands with Google's ecosystem. When my dad upgraded to the highly-rated iPhone 16 and offered me his hand-me-down iPhone 14, I admit I had some reservations, but who says no to a free iPhone?

Besides, it doesn't feel like a used phone. True, there are some features Android has had for far longer than iOS, but for the most part, I'm impressed with what has changed (and what hasn't) since the last time I used an iPhone over a decade ago. With the launch of the iPhone 16, the 13 was discontinued, so it's true that I'm slightly behind with the 14. That said, I don't have any regrets. Here are all the things that surprised me about the iPhone when I swapped from an Android device.

