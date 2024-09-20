Every New Apple Intelligence Feature iPhone Users Should Know

The long-awaited iOS 18 is here for download on all compatible devices. The update was fairly light, with small (but welcome) refinements and added features to an already solid platform. However, if you remember, Apple broke its habitual silence earlier this year to tell people that iOS 18 would be its biggest update, ever. So now we've got the update, where is the big part?

The answer is the upcoming Apple Intelligence (AI), Apple's response to Gemini and all the amazing AI features on the Pixel and Samsung Galaxy. However, Apple won't release any Intelligence features until 18.1 in October. Over the course of the next year, your iPhone is going to take little AI leaps forward — as long as it's an iPhone 15 Pro or above.

Apple Intelligence was the climax of the 2024 WWDC presentation, and it ended up being so meaty that many features didn't get a mention and were only discovered later by beta testers. We've tested all the best features for you, but you might've missed one or two. Apple had to pack it all into a 20-minute segment, making it easy for things to fall through the cracks. So in that spirit, let's look at all the Apple Intelligence features on iPhones that you should know about.

