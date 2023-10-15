5 Of The Best AI Features Built Into The New Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google has launched the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and this time, the company is leaning heavily into the power of AI to distinguish its latest flagships from the competition. The Pixel 8 Pro brings some significant upgrades, including a powerful new Tensor G3 chipset, upgraded front and rear cameras, a brighter display, a temperature sensor, and, most significantly -– seven years of features and updates -– a first for the brand. While the hardware improvements are noteworthy, the software makes the Pixel 8 Pro stand out.

If you have a Google Pixel, you can already access a host of AI-powered photography features, like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Guided Frame, and Real Tone. Even Google Assistant provides a supercharged experience on Pixel phones, automatically handling calls from unknown numbers thanks to Call Screen or staying on hold and informing you when a customer representative is available with Hold for Me.

With the Pixel 8 Pro, Google is taking those AI advancements to a new level thanks to the power of the Tensor G3 chipset, bringing even more improvements to photos, phone calls, and Google Assistant, among others.