How To Enable Call Screening On Your Google Pixel

Now that you're set up, the next time an unknown number calls you, a "Screening an unknown call" notification or a "Screen Call" button will appear onscreen, as well as answer and hang up buttons that you can hit. Your phone will stop playing media — if you are currently viewing or listening to anything on your phone — and Google Assistant will essentially take over as a call mediator of sorts, ask for the caller's name, and their reason for reaching out. After the caller replies, you have several response options — apart from merely picking up or ending the call at that point.

You can say, "Tell me more," "Who is this?" "I can't understand," "Report as spam," or "I'll call you back" to name a few. Depending on how the caller answers Google Assistant's queries, the call will either get dropped (if it's deemed to be a spam or robocall) or go through to you. A written transcript of all the caller's responses to Google Assistant's prompts should be viewable all throughout the process.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

An important note about the Call Screen function is that it won't work with other call and screen recording apps, so if you have any running on your phone, consider turning them off or uninstalling them and use Google Pixel's built-in call screener instead. While you're on the "Call Screen" page, you'll also have the option to "Save Call Screen audio" so you can review a recording of what the caller said during the call at a later time. You can also tap "Voice" and pick one of two available voice options for Google Assistant to use when answering screened calls.