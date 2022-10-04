Why Your Android Phone Is Dropping Calls And How To Fix It

According to support pages of notable Android phone brands, dropped calls, more often than not, happen when you are making your phone call in a dead zone or an area with limited to zero cellular coverage. In order to have excellent call reception, you need to be in the vicinity of a cellular tower. However, certain obstacles can interfere with connectivity, such as physical obstructions like tall buildings or trees. You may also be in a busy area where a lot of people are also making phone calls — this, too, can cause connection issues and cause calls to end abruptly.

If you suspect that your location has something to do with your cell reception issues, consider moving to a place that's less crowded and has fewer physical obstacles. If you want, consult a third-party website like CellReception.com to find out if your provider has a dedicated cell tower nearby.

In line with coverage issues, your phone carrier may also be going through an outage of some kind. In some instances where the phone call has gone on for quite some time — intentionally or not — certain networks may automatically end the connection after a few hours to prevent accidental dials and overblown call charges. Contact your mobile phone service provider and ask about any potential outage issues or verify its coverage areas and other related call-ending protocols.