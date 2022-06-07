How To Fix Android Black Screen Of Death

These days, we count on our smartphones for quite a few aspects of our lives. We often use them for work when it comes to attending meetings or taking notes, we use them for our music, and many of us also rely on them for things like navigating to new and unfamiliar places. However, we've all experienced issues here and there with our devices. One of the most frustrating and scary issues is when the screen on an Android device goes black for no apparent reason and it seems there is nothing that can be done to fix it. Some people refer to this as the Android "black screen of death."

Luckily this malfunction with your Android device's screen is often something you can fix with a couple of troubleshooting techniques, though there's always the chance that something bigger may have gone wrong with your device that will necessitate a service appointment, such as a display malfunction. Before spending money on a trip to a technician, there are a few things you can try to fix the black screen issue.