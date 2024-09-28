Every Product Apple Discontinued With The Launch Of The iPhone 16

Here's something you may not have known: Apple discontinues its Pro models only a year after release. Why? Ostensibly because — considering how similar iPhones are lately — people would probably just grab the previous year's version to save a bit of money. Apple forces your hand by leaving only the latest version on the table. This has been the case since the iPhone X. So if you were planning on grabbing a new iPhone 15 Pro to get access to Apple Intelligence when it comes — for less money — you'll have to check out an online retailer instead.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max weren't groundbreaking, but they did have a few new, worthwhile features. First off, they were the first iPhones capable of playing AAA games such as "Resident Evil 4" and "Assassin's Creed Mirage." In addition, they did away with the mute switch and added the action button, the Pro Max got a 5x telephoto zoom, and the 15 lineup was the first to level up to USB-C. Last but not least, the Pro models started using titanium frames in order to cut down on weight without sacrificing durability.

Alas, the 15 Pros were not without their faults. Ironically, the titanium's rigidity ended up making the screen crack more easily as drop test comparisons with the 16 Pro suggest the new models have improved that durability pain point. Also, the 15 Pro had a notorious overheating issue that Apple addressed with a design change in the 16 Pro. People have already been joking online about how the iPhone 16 Pro is really just a 15 Pro S, a minor improvement over the previous year for the same price. So, it's not all that sad that the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are no more.

